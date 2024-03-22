JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal residence to meet his family

'Mann will be meeting the family members,' a party functionary said.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday afternoon, a day after the Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case.

"Mann will be meeting the family members," a party functionary said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai also visited Kejriwal's residence to meet the family. Initially, he claimed that he was not allowed to meet them but later he had a meeting with them.

The AAP staged a protest near ITO against the arrest of their national convener.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 March 2024, 08:47 IST)
India NewsPunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwant Mann

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT