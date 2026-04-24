<p>In first reaction after seven AAP Rajya Sabha<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/party-deviated-from-its-path-raghav-chadha-6-other-mps-quit-aam-aadmi-party-to-join-bjp-newsalert-3979439"> MPs quit the party</a> and announced that they will join the BJP, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said BJP's Operation Lotus has begun to stop the party's good work in Punjab. </p><p>Addressing a press conference in Delhi soon after Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak on Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party, Sanjay Singh alleged that ED and CBI are being used to execute "this Operation Lotus."</p><p>"The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP, the people of Punjab should remember these seven names," he said. </p>.Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shifts to Type-VII bungalow in Lodhi Estate allotted by Centre.<p>Calling the MPs 'traitors', Singh said that Punjab will never forget them. </p><p>Meanwhile, AAP Punjab unit also accused the BJP of attempting to engineer a split by using Raghav Chadha as a 'tool'.</p><p>BJP hit back, saying that the allegations are baseless.</p>.<p>AAP Punjab's chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, through Raghav Chadha, is attempting to break AAP MPs so that it weakens the Arvind Kejriwal outfit's strength and reduces its voice in the parliament.</p><p>Addressing a press conference earlier, Chadha said that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP are set to merge with the BJP.</p><p>"As per the Constitution, two-thirds of the total MPs of a party can merge with another party," Chadha said.</p><p>"We have submitted a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan in this regard today... submitting all the documents required, " he told reporters.</p><p>Chadha said other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who are joining the BJP are Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni, Swati Maliwal and Ashok Mittal.</p><p>Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, both AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, were present with Chadha at the press conference.</p>