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'Punjab will never forget traitors': Sanjay Singh blames BJP's 'Operation Lotus' after Raghav Chadha quits AAP

'The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government,' Singh said.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsSanjay Singh

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