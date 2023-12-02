'Purdahnashin' Muslim woman moves HC seeking action against Delhi Police

“Issue notice. The respondent is directed to preserve the CCTV footage of all the cameras installed inside and around PS.: Chandni Mahal, Central-District, Delhi for the time period from 01:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 06.11.2023 as well as the CCTV footage of all the cameras installed by the GNCTD and/ or private residents near the petitioner's residence leading towards the direction of the PS.: Chandni Mahal, Central-District, Delhi for the time period from 01:00 AM to 06:00 AM on 06.11.2023,” ordered the court.