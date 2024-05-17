'Questioned my character to save a goon': Maliwal says AAP took U-turn on assault charges

New Delhi: Soon after AAP accused her of being the face of a BJP "conspiracy" to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday said one could do her character assassination as much as possible but truth will come out when the time comes.

In a post on 'X', she said the AAP had accepted the charges two days ago but it has taken a U-turn. Her comments came as AAP rubbished her charges against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar that the latter assaulted her at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday.