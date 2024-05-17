'Questioned my character to save a goon': Maliwal says AAP took U-turn on assault charges

New Delhi: Soon after AAP accused her of being the face of a BJP "conspiracy" to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday said one could do her character assassination as much as possible but truth will come out when the time comes.
In a post on 'X', she said the AAP had accepted the charges two days ago but it has taken a U-turn. Her comments came as AAP rubbished her charges against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar that the latter assaulted her at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday.
"Leaders who joined the party recently are being made to call people who have been associated for 20 years as BJP agents. Now, the party has taken a U-turn on the charges it had earlier accepted. This goon is threatening the party that if I get arrested, I will reveal all secrets. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and other places," she claimed without naming Atishi who held the press conference and Bibhav Kumar against whom she has levelled allegations of assault.
"Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes," she said.
Published 17 May 2024, 16:30 IST