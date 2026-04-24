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'Quiet person with good behaviour': Family of accused in IRS daughter's rape and murder

Police had briefly detained some of his family members for questioning, but they have since been released.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsDelhiRajasthanmurder

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