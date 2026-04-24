Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak meet & greet BJP chief Nitin Nabin after 'merging' with saffron party

<p>Former AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak Friday met with BJP president Nitin Nabin after quitting Aam Admi Party. </p><p>Earlier, addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Raghav Chadha, flanked by Pathak and Mittal, said they were joining the BJP.</p><p>Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction.</p>.<p>Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh were among the seven who quit, he revealed.</p><p>Chadha was recently removed as the deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha and was replaced by Mittal in the Upper House.</p><p>"In the Rajya Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party has 10 MPs. More than two-thirds of them are with us in this initiative. They have already signed, and this morning we submitted all the required documentation, including signed letters and other formal paperwork, to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha," Chadha said.</p>