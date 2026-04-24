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Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak meet & greet BJP chief Nitin Nabin after 'merging' with saffron party

Earlier, addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Raghav Chadha, flanked by Pathak and Mittal, said they were joining the BJP.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsBJPAam Aadmi PartyRaghav Chadhanitin nabin

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