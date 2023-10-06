Raghav Chadha to be evicted from govt bungalow? Delhi court gives nod

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to go ahead and evict Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha from his Type VII bungalow, saying he can't claim any vested right to the government accomodation to which he was not even entitled to, being a first-time member of the Upper House.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Sudhanshu Kaushik of Patiala House Court, New Delhi, revoked an earlier interim order passed on April 18, 2023, which had previously instructed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Chadha from his residence without following the appropriate legal procedures.

The court allowed a review application by the RS Secretariat.

"The plaintiff (Raghav Chadha) cannot assert that he possesses an absolute entitlement to occupy the accommodation throughout his entire term as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. The allocation of government housing is simply a privilege granted to the plaintiff, and he does not have an inherent right to maintain occupancy even after the allocation has been rescinded," the court observed.