Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Valmiki temple in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg here on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.</p>.<p>Saint Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.</p>.<p>In pictures of Gandhi's visit shared by the Congress on its social media handles, he was seen praying at the Valmiki temple.</p>.<p>He was also seen visiting a room on the temple premises where Mahatma Gandhi had lived for over 200 days. </p>