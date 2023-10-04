Raid on NewsClick: Delhi Police quizzes 46 suspects for hours

'They also asked me that have I covered the Delhi riots. I said no. Then on covering the farmers' agitation, I said yes. They asked me how long I have been consultant with them. I said since May 2018. After I came here, I learnt that an FIR has been lodged apparently under the UAPA... I have been here since around 8.30 am and I am leaving now around 6 pm,' Thakurta said.