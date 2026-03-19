Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Rains, gusty winds sweep Delhi, wettest March since 2023

The maximum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 March 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsIMDDelhirain

Follow us on :

Follow Us