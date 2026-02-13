<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> proceedings were adjourned on Friday till March 9, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> went into a three-week-long recess to allow standing committees to scrutinise Budget proposals.</p>.<p>The Upper House met for Zero Hour at 11 am and was adjourned at 1 pm after the scheduled Question Hour.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings too were adjourned till March 9.</p>.Steady decline in Indian students going abroad for higher education: Education Ministry tells Rajya Sabha.<p>The first part of the Budget Session began on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses.</p>.<p>The three-week recess period will allow parliamentary standing committees to examine allocations to various central ministries given in the Union Budget.</p>.<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in Parliament on February 1.</p>