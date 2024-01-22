JOIN US
Ram temple consecration: Shah, Nadda watch live streaming of ceremony at Delhi temples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 08:52 IST

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, watched live streaming of "pran pratishtha" ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya and joined festivities at different temples here in the national capital on Monday morning.

Nadda accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders was present at Jhandewalan Temple while Shah was present at Birla Temple.


Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.


Several other Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri and senior BJP leaders, also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city.

