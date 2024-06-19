Rape accused absconding for three years arrested in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old man, who was convicted for life imprisonment and was on the run for three years after he was granted parole in a kidnapping and rape case of a minor girl, officials on Wednesday said.

The accused had raped a five-year-old girl after kidnapping her in Bawana area of outer north Delhi, police said.

"Accused was released on parole in April 2020 due to Covid-19 situation. He did not surrender in jail on his due date in February 2021. On receiving information from the jail authorities, a team was formed to nab the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Goel.