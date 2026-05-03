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'Red' alert for severe thunderstorms, hailstorms issued in Delhi

Similar thunderstorm conditions are also likely at isolated places across various locations in Delhi-NCR.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:39 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 19:39 IST
India NewsIMDDelhiHailstormsthunderstormRed alert

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