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Red Fort blast: NIA granted 45 more days by court to conclude probe

Special Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the agency additional time and also extended the judicial custody of several accused.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsDelhiRed Fort

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