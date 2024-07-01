Registering FIRs under new criminal laws, says Delhi Police chief

The new laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced, respectively, the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act - came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.