<p>The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday hit the streets in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> to hold a 'Matka Phor' protest against the alleged water scarcity in several parts of the city. </p><p>Amid allegations of decline in water supply under the BJP government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP </a>leaders and workers led by MLA Kuldeep Kumar protested at the Delhi Jal Board office in Mayur Vihar Phase-2, carrying earthen pots and placards with slogans such as "<em>Rekha Gupta Paani Do</em>" and "<em>BJP Haye Haye</em>".</p>. <p>Protesters claimed that several localities in the national capital were facing a shortage of drinking water and alleged that households were receiving contaminated or sewer-mixed water. </p>.Delhi to provide free travel in DTC buses for NEET-UG re-test candidates on June 21.<p>Further, they alleged that water supply in many areas had reduced by more than 20 per cent and alleged that several water treatment plants were non-functional due to the BJP government's "failure". </p><p>"The people of Delhi are struggling for every drop of water while the government is acting as a silent spectator," Kumar said.</p><p>However, the BJP did not react to the allegations and the protest. </p>