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'Rekha Gupta paani do': AAP stages 'Matka Phor' protest over alleged water shortage in Delhi

Protesters claimed that several localities in the national capital were facing a shortage of drinking water and alleged that households were receiving contaminated or sewer-mixed water.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndia PoliticsRekha Gupta

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