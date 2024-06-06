Release 137 cusecs surplus water to ease Delhi's water crisis: Supreme Court to Himachal Pradesh

"We are conscious of the fact in view of acute crisis, there should not be wastage of water," the bench added.

The court passed its order on a writ petition filed by Delhi government.

The bench had earlier ordered for holding of a meeting by the Board of all the stakeholders states on June 5.

During the hearing, Haryana government counsel contended there was no record of availability of surplus water in Himachal Pradesh. He also submitted that there was no mechanism to measure supply of additional surplus water from Hathini Kund barrage.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that water is required as an emergent, and one-time measure. He said, "If Himachal Pradesh is showing grace and humility and saying it can release water, we don't understand the cussedness, it is the most unfortunate. Haryana obstructed everything."

"We don't know who is doing politics...but tomorrow, there should be no complaint that Himachal Pradesh is giving but Haryana is not releasing water," the bench said.

The court directed Haryana to give passage to the water through the canals.