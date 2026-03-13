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Relief for BJP MLA Kapil Mishra as court declines plea seeking FIR in Delhi riots case

The court dismissed the plea filed by Mohammad Ilyas saying that registration of an FIR was not legally permissible in view of earlier judicial findings.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiDelhi riotsKapil Mishra

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