Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Repeated thefts prompt DMRC to replace copper cables with aluminium

The DMRC will invest Rs 32.59 crore over the next 18 months to swap 33-kilovolt (kV) copper wiring for aluminium.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 11:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 11:56 IST
India NewsDelhiDMRCCopper

Follow us on :

Follow Us