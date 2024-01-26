Republic Day: Over 70,000 security forces deployed across New Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital has been placed under a blanket of security for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday with more than 70,000 personnel deployed across the city, police have said.

Police have also issued an advisory on traffic arrangements while restrictions have been put in place, especially in central Delhi, for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city on Friday.

As many as 14,000 personnel have been deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade, they said, adding that around 77,000 invitees are expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year's parade.