Restore siphoned amount to account of cyber fraud victim: Delhi HC to SBI

The petitioner claimed that while he never shared any OTPs received on his mobile number with the offenders, Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 1,60,000 were deducted from his account.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 15:36 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 15:36 IST
