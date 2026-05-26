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Row over DU decision to conduct exams on Eid-ul-Azha holiday

However, the notification also stated that 'examinations will be conducted as scheduled'.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi UniversityBakrid

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