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Rs 2,004 crore homebuyer fraud: ED arrests four promoters for duping over 19,000 buyers

An official statement said that the accused were produced before a special PMLA court in Delhi, which granted the agency five days' custody for interrogation.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsCrimeEDFraudMoney LaunderingPMLA

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