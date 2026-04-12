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'RSS-BJP's main objective is to finish off Constitution': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi made the remarks before flagging off the 'Run For Ambedkar, Run For Constitution' marathon here, ahead of Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 06:07 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 06:07 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsRSSConstitution

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