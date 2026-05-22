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Sacrifice of cows, 'govansh' illegal, will attract criminal action: Delhi govt ahead of Bakrid

According to a post on X by Mishra, the government has directed residents to strictly follow all rules and regulations during the festival on May 28.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsDelhiBakrid

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