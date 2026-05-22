Sacrifice of cows, 'govansh' illegal, will attract criminal action: Delhi govt ahead of Bakrid

<p>Sacrifice of bovine species, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals is banned in the city and will attract a criminal case, Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday. The statement came days ahead of Eid. </p><p>According to a post on X by Mishra, the government has directed residents to strictly follow all rules and regulations during the festival on May 28.</p>.<p>The minister warned that any person found carrying out an illegal sacrifice would face criminal action.</p>.<p>He also said sacrifice in public places, including roads, streets, lanes and open public areas, is strictly banned.</p>.Most probably will consider granting relief: Supreme Court on bail plea of two Delhi riots accused.<p>According to the government's guidelines, illegal buying and selling of animals in markets, roads and streets will not be permitted.</p>.<p>Selling animals in unauthorised locations and purchasing animals from such places is prohibited, the minister said.</p>.<p>People were asked not to dump blood or animal waste into drains, sewers, gutters or on roads after sacrifice.</p>.<p>The government urged the people to immediately report any violation of the guidelines to the police or the Delhi government's Development Department.</p>.<p>Mishra extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people and appealed to them to celebrate the festival peacefully, within the rules.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>