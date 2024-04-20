'Sarath Reddy gave Rs 60 crore to BJP, ED took no action', says Sanjay Singh on liquor scam case

Singh claimed that after his arrest in the liquor scam case, Reddy gave Rs 5 crore to the BJP on November 15, 2022, as a donation. After six months in jail, Reddy got bail on May 8, 2023, and within the next few days, he gave Rs 50 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds.