'Satyamev Jayate': AAP after Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy cases of the ED and CBI by the apex court, said on X, "Today truth won again in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha thanked the apex court on the decision.