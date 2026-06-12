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'Save us' cries, climbing out of windows: Locals recount residents' bid to escape from Delhi's Govindpuri fire

Three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured in the blaze that broke out in the residential building in Tughlakabad Extension around 2:30 am, police said.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsDelhiFire Accident

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