SC criticises former Madras HC judge for releasing judgment in criminal case 5 months after retiring

Quoting Lord Hewart, the apex court said, "Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done."

"What has been done in this case is contrary to what Lord Hewart said. We cannot support such acts of impropriety and, therefore, in our view, the only option for this court is to set aside the impugned judgment and remit the cases to the high court for a fresh decision," the bench said, setting aside the judgment.