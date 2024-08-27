SC expresses displeasure over 'miniscule' 'illegible' size of apology by IMA chief

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure with "miniscule" font size of the apology published by R V Asokan, President of the Indian Medical Association in newspapers, to purge his contempt proceedings for remarks against the top court during the hearing in a case against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

"We can't read it. It is miniscule and illegible. We aren't able to read this," a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta said after examining digital copies of the apologies published by Asokan in a section of newspapers.

Having noted that the ad size was about 0.01 cm, the court asked IMA's counsel senior advocate P S Patwalia to furnish the hard copies of the newspapers which published Asokan's apology, within a week.

The counsel said Asokan was genuinely sorry and he is present here. He is a responsible doctor. He made that statement and he has regretted since then. He is willing to give the apology here, Patwalia said.