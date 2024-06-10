SC pulls up Delhi govt on water supply row, says 'can't pass order on the basis of newspaper reports'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi government over its failure to remove defects from its plea seeking direction for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to supply extra water to the national capital due to sweltering heat conditions prevailing here, saying it cannot pass orders on the basis of newspaper reports.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and P B Varale warned the Delhi government that it would dismiss the writ petition on the ground of failure to remove defects despite the assurance on the last date of hearing.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Haryana government, said it could not e-file the affidavit and the status report as the writ petition by the Delhi government was still having the defects.

On this, the bench told the Delhi government counsel, "You have not removed the defects, last time also it was pointed out. Don't take the court proceedings for granted, we will dismiss the petition on this ground only howsoever, important this petition can be. When a statement is made that you will remove the defects and it is not removed, we will simply dismiss it. You said, you were suffering from deficit of water, pass the order today itself on the last date."