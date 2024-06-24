SC raps DDA over felling of trees in Delhi ridge area, proposes massive plantation

New Delhi: Observing that brazen acts of tree felling in the national capital cannot be brushed aside lightly, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a "clear" statement from the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) about whether trees in the ridge area were cut on the orders of the lieutenant governor without its permission.

A vacation bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said it proposes to hold a detailed enquiry into the acts of the DDA which resulted in destruction of several valuable trees and consequentially degradation of the environment.

The apex court said it very shocking that the trees were cut despite knowing that it cannot be done without the permission of the top court.