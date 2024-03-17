SC refuses to interfere with appointment of Karnataka pollution board chief

"In the facts and circumstances of the case and considering the limited duration of the term of the first respondent which is due to expire in November 2024, we are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 136 of the Constitution, at this stage," the bench said, dismissing the state government's plea.

"However, we clarify that this should not be construed as an expression of opinion of this court on the questions of law which are sought to be raised by the State of Karnataka, which are kept open to be addressed in an appropriate case," the bench added.

The Karnataka government was aggrieved with the High Court's order, contending that it failed to consider the fact that Thimmaiah could not be appointed to the post and allowed to continue in terms of previous orders passed in 2020 and 2021 by the coordinate bench of the High Court.