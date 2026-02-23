Menu
SC seeks Centre's response on plea to shift coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR

The bench also directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to issue public notices inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including coal-based industries in the NCR.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 15:36 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 15:36 IST
