<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Union government on a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to improve the worsening air quality here.</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) and the Ministry of Power to respond to suggestions that no new coal-based thermal power plant be set up within 300 km of Delhi. </p>.SC seeks action plan on CAQM's measures to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR.<p>The bench also directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to issue public notices inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including coal-based industries in the NCR.</p><p>The court asked the MoEFCC, the MoPNG and Ministry of Power to submit a joint proposal aimed at phasing out coal-based industries within the NCR. “The proposal shall firstly identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them,” the bench said.</p><p>The court said it will also examine the issue of vehicular air pollution and construction dust on March 12 based on the suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It also sought responses from all stakeholders on the measures suggested by the CAQM to deal with dust due to construction and demolition activities.</p><p>The bench directed the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) to submit a specific action plan to implement these CAQM-recommended long-term solutions.</p><p>"The Commission has identified the concerned agencies expected to take action. We consequently direct the Delhi government to submit a proposed action plan to give effect to these measures,” the bench said.</p><p>The court directed all stakeholders to file their respective status reports and proposals before the next hearing on March 12.</p>