delhi

SC seeks report from CAQM on steps being taken for controlling air pollution in Delhi-NCR

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, regarding problem of air pollution during winters and also about crop residue burning.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 08:57 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps being taken for controlling air pollution in and around Delhi.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, regarding problem of air pollution during winters and also about crop residue burning.

The bench noted the amicus has flagged the 'serious problem' of air pollution with the winters approaching as well as crop residue burning and she has submitted that these issues are before the CAQM.

"We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital," the bench said.

It has posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

(Published 10 October 2023, 08:57 IST)
