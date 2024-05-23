SC stays Calcutta High Court order requiring personal appearance of two persons in marital discord case

The apex court observed it has failed to comprehend the necessity of the high court's direction insisting for personal presence of one of the petitioners' despite being apprised that he was suffering from severe medical conditions.

"From the materials placed on record we find that not only did the petitioner no.2 undergo an organ transplant in the recent past, he is afflicted by other ailments too calling for a surgery thus making it inadvisable for him to travel to Kolkata for attending court proceedings physically," it noted.