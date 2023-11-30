SC takes exception to Patna High court judge opting out of hearing a year after reserving order on bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken exception to a Patna High Court judge not delivering order on an anticipatory bail plea for almost a year before opting out of the case without rendering any decision.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma expressed surprised over the issue and called for a report from the Registrar General of the Patna High Court.

The court was informed that the high court Justice Sandeep Kumar, had heard the matter and reserved it for orders on April 7, 2022. However, Justice Kumar had released the matter as per the order dated April 4, 2023, almost after one year.

“We are extremely surprised as to how the order on the petition seeking anticipatory bail could be kept pending for one year. The Registrar General of the High Court of Judicature at Patna may get the details of the matter and submit the report before January 8, 2024”, the bench said.

The apex court's direction came on a special leave petition filed by Rajanti Devi against rejection of her pre arrest bail by a separate bench in the High Court in a money laundering case.

The petitioner withdrew her plea as the top court expressed its disinclination to entertain the matter.