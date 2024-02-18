SC to hear plea seeking court monitored CBI probe in Sandeshkhali incident tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would on Monday take up a plea for direction for a court monitored probe by the CBI or a special investigation team and transfer of the matter related to alleged sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat, outside the state of West Bengal to Delhi.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih would consider on February 19 the PIL filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

The petitioner also sought a direction for setting up a committee of three retired judges of the High Courts, in line with the committee formed in Manipur cases.

His plea said the committee should be asked to enquire into the nature of violence against women that occurred in the village Sandeshkhali, from all available sources including personal meetings with survivors, members of the families of survivors, local/community representatives, authorities in charge of relief camps and the FIRs lodged as well as media reports and to submit a report to this court on the steps required to meet the needs of the survivors.