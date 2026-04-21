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School bell to alert students to drink water every hour in new measures against heat in Delhi

This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of likely heatwave and adverse weather conditions in the national capital in the coming days.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsDelhischool

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