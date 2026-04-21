<p>New Delhi: Amid rising temperatures, schools in Delhi have been directed to ring a bell every 45-60 minutes to remind students to drink water and pair them up in a "buddy system" to monitor each other's health.</p>.<p>These are part of fresh precautionary measures issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday for Delhi government schools, aided schools and private unaided recognised schools.</p>.<p>This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of likely heatwave and adverse weather conditions in the national capital in the coming days.</p>.<p>Under the "water bell" system, schools have been asked to ring a bell every 45 to 60 minutes to remind students to drink water and prevent dehydration, the DoE circular said.</p>.<p>It said outdoor assemblies should either be curtailed or shifted to shaded or indoor areas with minimum duration, while no open-air classes should be conducted.</p>.Delhi court orders framing charges against Lawrence Bishnoi, 19 others in 2021 case.<p>Students must carry adequate drinking water, and schools have been asked to ensure the availability of safe and cool drinking water at multiple accessible points, it read.</p>.<p>Schools have also been told to avoid outdoor physical activities and conduct short awareness sessions during class hours and assemblies to educate students about hydration, heat-related illnesses and preventive measures, the department said.</p>.<p>Schools have also been directed to create a "buddy system", under which, each student will be paired with another during school hours to monitor each other's physical well-being.</p>.<p>It informed that class teachers have been asked to regularly share IMD advisories and heatwave forecasts with parents through class-specific and ensure students are informed through prayer assemblies and notice boards.</p>.<p>Parents have been advised to send children to school in light, breathable cotton clothes and reinforce the importance of personal hygiene, including daily bathing, it said.</p>.<p>The DoE said each school will designate a nodal teacher to monitor the implementation of the "water bell" initiative, awareness sessions and display of IEC material on heatwave precautions.</p>.<p>The circular also asked schools to prominently display heatwave precaution material in classrooms, corridors and notice boards and ensure immediate first aid and medical attention wherever required.</p>.<p>An action taken report (ATR) has to be submitted by each school to the respective zonal deputy directors of education by May 2, the DoE added. </p>