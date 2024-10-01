Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

School jobs scam: SC asks Kolkata court to expeditiously decide TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh's bail plea

Ghosh was arrested by the ED on January 21 last year. The case came into limelight after Ghosh alleged that the central probe agencies pressured him to name TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 12:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 12:38 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTMCKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us