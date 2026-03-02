<p>New Delhi: At least three schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Salwan Public School, in the city received <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat </a>emails on Monday morning, prompting multiple security agencies to rush to the premises and carry out thorough checks, an official of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Fire Services said.</p>.<p>The school administrations alerted fire and police about the matter.</p>.<p>"Teams from the local police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department were immediately dispatched and a security checks is underway," the DFS officer said.</p>.<p>He said so far the fire department received two calls from two schools and students and staff were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure, while security personnel are conducting detailed anti-sabotage inspections of classrooms, corridors and surrounding areas.</p>.Second bomb threat in 36 hours triggers security sweep at Kanpur Railway Station; no explosives found.<p>So far nothing suspicious has been found.</p>.<p>In a message to parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya informed parents that students have been evacuated safely.</p>.<p>According to the message, "This morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will resume for junior school students. The exam for senior school students will resume once the school is cleared". </p>.<p><strong>Two schools get bomb threat emails in Punjab's Jalandhar</strong></p>.<p>At least two schools in Jalandhar received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out anti-sabotage checks, officials said.</p><p>Police, fire brigade officials, bomb squads, dog squads and ambulances were rushed to the school premises.</p><p>The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.</p><p>On February 27, several schools in Chandigarh had received bomb threat emails which turned out to a hoax.</p><p>On February 19, the Punjab Civil Secretariat received a bomb threat email, but no suspicious or explosive material was found.</p>