Security beefed up at Delhi churches on Christmas eve

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "There will be deployment of 1,000 police personnel, along with additional forces. We are already prepared for the two big days -- Christmas and New Year."

"We have six borders and motorable roads. Large force deployment will be made on important checkpoints, including four around the Yamuna area. From a sepoy to DCP, all will be on the road to keep strict vigil. No one will be allowed to breach law and order condition. If someone is found breaching law and order, they will be dealt with strict action," said the DCP.