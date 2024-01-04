Atishi claims Kejriwal's arrest likely, security beefed up outside his residence

Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's "non-disclosure and non-response approach" as reasons for not appearing before it.

In a letter addressed to the ED, the AAP leader also said that he would be "happy to answer" any questionnaire sent by it.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the summonses were sent with the intention to arrest him.

Asserting that the ED has refused to even acknowledge the receipt of his detailed submissions made in response to earlier notices to him, Kejriwal said, "as a premier investigating agency of the country, the 'non-disclosure and non-response approach adopted by you cannot sustain the test of law, equity or justice."

