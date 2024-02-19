'Serious constitutional crisis' in Delhi: Kejriwal slams BJP over water bill settlement scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said a "serious constitutional crisis" has arisen in the national capital as officers are saying they will not work because of alleged "threats and pressure" from the BJP.

Alleging that the proposed 'one time settlement' scheme for redressing inflated water bills was stalled by officers, Kejriwal, replying to a calling attention motion in Delhi Assembly, urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to direct the officers to implement the scheme or take action against them if they refused it.

No immediate reaction was available from the officers concerned over charges of obstructing the scheme.

Kejriwal also warned that a massive agitation will be launched if the scheme was not soon implemented in the city.

The Delhi government will ensure implementation of the ‘one-time settlement scheme' of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at all costs, he said, alleging that earlier also the BJP-controlled bureaucracy had obstructed Mohalla Clinics, CCTVs, medicines for hospitals, 'Farishtey' scheme, and DTC pensions.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, said in any other state, officers creating hurdle before any scheme would be suspended immediately.

“Although Delhi is half a state, we feel it's not even 5 per cent a state. If Delhi were a full state, no officer would have dared to ignore orders from the chief minister or ministers. They would have been immediately suspended," he said.

Kejriwal claimed a "serious constitutional crisis" has arisen in Delhi in which the officers have given in writing in a way that they would not work.

“If they do not work, then how will the government run, can the government run even for two days? Does this suit the Central government, does it suit the BJP? he asked.

"The BJP feels happy if the people of Delhi are sad or ill. BJP people want to destroy Delhi,” he charged.