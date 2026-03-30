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Services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit due to 'passenger on track'

Train services were controlled on the Yellow Line under safety precautions following the incident.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsDelhimetroDelhi Metro

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