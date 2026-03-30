<p>On Monday, operations on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> Metro's Yellow Line were disrupted for approximately one and a half hours during the rush hour in the morning due to a "passenger on track" at the Vishwavidyalaya station.</p><p>In a post on their social media handle, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Delay in train services on Yellow line due to passenger on track at Vishwavidyalaya metro station."</p>.39 trips, 3-min frequency, 22,000 riders: Namma Metro clears post-IPL crowd.<p>Train services were controlled on the Yellow Line under safety precautions following the incident. It lead to longer waiting times and overcrowding at several stations along the corridor during the morning rush, it said.</p><p>Large crowds were seen on platforms as passengers waited for trains.</p><p>A commuter, Amit, said the disruption during office hours was very inconvenient. "It's office time and there is a huge rush. Even when trains are coming, they are too crowded to board easily," he said.</p><p>Another commuter said, "It's already getting late and there is no clarity on how long this will continue. Many of us may not be able to reach office on time today."</p><p>Normal services were restored on the Yellow Line after one and a half hours, according to the DMRC.</p>