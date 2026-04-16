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Setback for Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case as Supreme Court upholds preventive detention

The appeals were filed by Rao's mother and another accused Sahil Sarkariya Jain's cousin against the December 19, 2025 order of the Karnataka High Court which upheld their detention.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGold smuggling case

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