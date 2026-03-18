Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Seven killed, including 3 children, in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi's Palam

Around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 06:28 IST
India NewsDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us