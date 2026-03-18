<p>At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in the Palam area of the national capital, said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> police on Wednesday. </p><p><br>A fire fighting and rescue operations were launched by Delhi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire-and-emergency-services">Fire Services</a> (DFS), immediately after receiving the information of the incident, around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze.</p>.<p>According to officials, two people jumped from the building in a bid to escape the flames and were admitted to a hospital.</p><p>"Information was received about a fire in a residential unit, and we feared some people might be trapped inside. Rescue operations were launched immediately," a DFS officer said, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>Police and other emergency services have cordoned off the area to facilitate the firefighting operation.</p><p>According to DFS the building had a basement and five floors, with a temporary tin shed on the roof. The basement, ground and first floors were being used for storage of clothes and cosmetics, while the second and third floors were residential units.</p>