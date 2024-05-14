After schools, several Delhi hospitals get bomb threat emails

Several hospitals in Delhi including Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital among others received bomb threat emails on Tuesday.

Search operations are under way, news agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Fire Service. This comes after twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails on May 11.

Meanwhile, over 50 schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on May 13 morning, triggering panic among students and their parents, police said.

More to follow...

