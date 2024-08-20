Home
Several Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emails, search operations underway

A call was received at 1:04 pm from a hospital in Nangloi and another from Primus Hospital at 1:07 pm in central Delhi's Chanakya Puri informing that they had received bomb threats, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 08:46 IST

New Delhi: Several hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch searches on their premises, officials said.

Fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough checking is being conducted, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

Published 20 August 2024, 08:46 IST
India NewsDelhiBomb threathospitals

